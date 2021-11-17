Sign up
Photo 2684
Bright Spot On A Dreary Day
These lovely trees are located on Green Lake's walking trail. The leaves' changing colors were a reminder that there is still a semblance of habitual normalcy that comes with each season that brings comfort in today's troubling times.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
6
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beaitiful capture of these gorgeous colours, lovely narrative to go with it.
November 17th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Fav.
November 17th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 17th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
They stand out really well! Lovely shot!
November 17th, 2021
Babs
ace
Beautiful colours,
November 17th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and colours, looks like a window on another place.
November 17th, 2021
