Previous
Next
Bright Spot On A Dreary Day by seattlite
Photo 2684

Bright Spot On A Dreary Day

These lovely trees are located on Green Lake's walking trail. The leaves' changing colors were a reminder that there is still a semblance of habitual normalcy that comes with each season that brings comfort in today's troubling times.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beaitiful capture of these gorgeous colours, lovely narrative to go with it.
November 17th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Fav.
November 17th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 17th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
They stand out really well! Lovely shot!
November 17th, 2021  
Babs ace
Beautiful colours,
November 17th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and colours, looks like a window on another place.
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise