Hidden behind Green Lake's tall shoreline reeds was a GBH that was perched on what looked like a fallen tree branch. It took me a while to get the GBH in focus through the reeds but I finally did and took this shot. This shot was taken last week.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is impressive looking. Sweet capture.
November 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
You sure did, beautifully captured. We have so many reeds in our dams, I can seldom get the focus right as the birds are too small.
November 19th, 2021  
