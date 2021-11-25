Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2692
Happy Thanksgiving
Be thankful and grateful for your loving families and friends. I know that I am. To ALL of my family and friends...May you have a Blessed Thanksgiving this November 25, 2021. This photo was taken at Lincoln Park.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2698
photos
199
followers
201
following
737% complete
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely shot. Happy Thanksgiving to you too, Gloria.
November 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful lines and colours. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours Gloria.
November 25th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy Thanksgiving
November 25th, 2021
Nina Ganci
beautiful autumn colours, lighting and line
fav
November 25th, 2021
