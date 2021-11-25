Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by seattlite
Happy Thanksgiving

Be thankful and grateful for your loving families and friends. I know that I am. To ALL of my family and friends...May you have a Blessed Thanksgiving this November 25, 2021. This photo was taken at Lincoln Park.
gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely shot. Happy Thanksgiving to you too, Gloria.
November 25th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful lines and colours. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours Gloria.
November 25th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy Thanksgiving
November 25th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
beautiful autumn colours, lighting and line
fav
November 25th, 2021  
