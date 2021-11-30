Previous
Little Bird by seattlite
Little Bird

A little bird capture that was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of weeks ago. Have a great day.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a sweet uplifting shot.
November 30th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous little bird, such lovely tones too. I like the little lifted foot!
November 30th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet ! fav
November 30th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
November 30th, 2021  
