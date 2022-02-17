Sign up
Photo 2776
Squier Jaguar Bass Guitar.
This photo was edited to the hilt :) and changed to b&w. Squier Jaguar Bass Guitar...One of many bass guitars in my nephew-in-law's collection. Kevin has been a bass player for at least thirty-five years. Have a great day.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
