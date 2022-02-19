Previous
Seattle Sunrise by seattlite
Photo 2778

Seattle Sunrise

This sunrise shot was taken from my east-facing back deck a couple of mornings ago. Have a great weekend.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

tony gig
Fabulous...
February 19th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A beautiful start to the day, with a lovely colourful sky and super silhouettes - fav!

Ian
February 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 19th, 2022  
