Photo 2778
Seattle Sunrise
This sunrise shot was taken from my east-facing back deck a couple of mornings ago. Have a great weekend.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
tony gig
Fabulous...
February 19th, 2022
Fisher Family
A beautiful start to the day, with a lovely colourful sky and super silhouettes - fav!
Ian
February 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 19th, 2022
