Previous
Next
Red-Winged Blackbird by seattlite
Photo 2783

Red-Winged Blackbird

Only his yellow wing feathers are showing, but I assure you he has red wing feathers that are hidden under his wings :). This shot was taken at Green Lake's shoreline last week. Have a great day.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shot of this lovely bird, great framing and detail.
February 24th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely detailed capture.
February 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise