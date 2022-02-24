Sign up
Photo 2783
Red-Winged Blackbird
Only his yellow wing feathers are showing, but I assure you he has red wing feathers that are hidden under his wings :). This shot was taken at Green Lake's shoreline last week. Have a great day.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2789
photos
198
followers
200
following
762% complete
View this month »
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot of this lovely bird, great framing and detail.
February 24th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely detailed capture.
February 24th, 2022
