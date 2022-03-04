Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2791
Song Sparrow
While walking down to the beach a few days ago, this song sparrow was singing its little heart out. It made the morning so cheerful and put a spring in my walk :). Enjoy the day.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
3
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2797
photos
199
followers
200
following
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture and great timing.
March 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Ever so cute, he seems to be singing his heart out for you :-)
March 4th, 2022
Fisher Family
A delightful photo. How lovely to see and hear this sign of spring - fav!
Ian
March 4th, 2022
