Song Sparrow by seattlite
Song Sparrow

While walking down to the beach a few days ago, this song sparrow was singing its little heart out. It made the morning so cheerful and put a spring in my walk :). Enjoy the day.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture and great timing.
March 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Ever so cute, he seems to be singing his heart out for you :-)
March 4th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A delightful photo. How lovely to see and hear this sign of spring - fav!

Ian
March 4th, 2022  
