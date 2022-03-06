Sign up
Varied Thrush
As I walked up a path to enter Lincoln Park, I noticed something scurrying around in the underbrush. Finally, this varied thrush appeared and I was fortunate to get this photo before he scurried off. Enjoy your day.
6th March 2022
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
