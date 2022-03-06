Previous
Varied Thrush by seattlite
Photo 2793

Varied Thrush

As I walked up a path to enter Lincoln Park, I noticed something scurrying around in the underbrush. Finally, this varied thrush appeared and I was fortunate to get this photo before he scurried off. Enjoy your day.
6th March 2022

