Hints of Spring by seattlite
Photo 2794

Hints of Spring

This shot was taken a few days ago on a rainy, cloudy day. Signs that spring is around the corner are increasing by the day. Have a wonderful day.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
We have to patiently watch spring come forth everywhere here in Maine. The only ones deeper into the winter is Canada. This is lovely
March 7th, 2022  
Wylie ace
so pretty
March 7th, 2022  
