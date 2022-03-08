Previous
Next
Cloud Layers by seattlite
Photo 2795

Cloud Layers

When I am walking around West Seattle with my camera, I try not to take the same shots over again. However, some scenes are worth another shot. Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Olympic Mountains, sky/clouds. Have a great day.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise