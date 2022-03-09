Sign up
Photo 2796
New Chapter
Another pre-spring capture taken in my neighborhood a few days ago. Have a great day.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2802
photos
198
followers
199
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty. I like how they drape down.
March 9th, 2022
