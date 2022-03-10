Previous
Textures by seattlite
The combination of textures caught my eye for this shot a few days ago. Enjoy your day.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot and I like the textures, also.
March 10th, 2022  
Hazel ace
How very lovely! Fav
March 10th, 2022  
