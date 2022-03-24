Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by seattlite
Pileated Woodpecker

Encountering this pileated woodpecker in Lincoln Park yesterday was unexpected. surprise. I was fortunate to get two photos before he flew off. Have a great day.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Oh how beautiful, such a wonderful capture with lovely detail, great composition too..
March 24th, 2022  
