Previous
Next
Low Tide by seattlite
Photo 2853

Low Tide

This is one of my walking routes along Puget Sound in West Seattle. This shot was taken late last month. Have a great day.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
that's one beautiful sky you have captured, gloria. aces!
May 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise