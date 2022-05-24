Previous
Gemstone Colors by seattlite
Photo 2872

Gemstone Colors

Emerald green and sapphire blue make for pretty spring colors. This shot was taken a few days ago.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

