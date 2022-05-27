Previous
Poppies by seattlite
Photo 2875

Poppies

These creamy-white poppies were growing along one of my walking routes in West Seattle. This shot was taken a couple of days ago..
27th May 2022 27th May 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
What a lovely find and capture, they look beautiful in the soft light.
May 27th, 2022  
