Spring Colors by seattlite
Photo 2893

Spring Colors

This shot was taken on a spring-day walk along the waterfront near my home a few days ago. Have a great day.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Julie Duncan ace
Lucious!
June 14th, 2022  
Kartia ace
Oh I love this. It looks so wildly abundant! Great detail on that bloom.
June 14th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with pretty summer colors.
June 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and light, such a lovely shot.
June 14th, 2022  
