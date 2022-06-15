Previous
Bumble Bee by seattlite
Photo 2894

Bumble Bee

A bumble bee close up shot taken a few days while walking around the hood. Enjoy the day.
15th June 2022

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Louise & Ken
So enticingly cute and fuzzy, I'm surprised they don't come with some warning colors!
June 15th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
June 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up with lovely detail and colours.
June 15th, 2022  
