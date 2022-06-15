Sign up
Photo 2894
Bumble Bee
A bumble bee close up shot taken a few days while walking around the hood. Enjoy the day.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2900
photos
196
followers
196
following
792% complete
View this month »
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
So enticingly cute and fuzzy, I'm surprised they don't come with some warning colors!
June 15th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture.
June 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up with lovely detail and colours.
June 15th, 2022
365 Project
