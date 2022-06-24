Previous
Fence Charm by seattlite
Fence Charm

Bright, charming flowers (dianthus ?) growing on a fence in my neighborhood caught my eye for this photo a couple of days ago. Have a great day.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn
Charming.
June 24th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
M'encantan 👍👍
June 24th, 2022  
