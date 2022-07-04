Sign up
Photo 2913
July 4, 2022, Independence Day
Have a great Fourth of July 2022!
"Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." Mark Twain
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2919
photos
198
followers
200
following
798% complete
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Maggiemae
ace
We did remember this day being Independent Day in USA! Yours is the first photo! Great to see this flag!
July 4th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to see the flag flying high ! Happy Independence Day to you Gloria !
July 4th, 2022
