Previous
Next
July 4, 2022, Independence Day by seattlite
Photo 2913

July 4, 2022, Independence Day

Have a great Fourth of July 2022!

"Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." Mark Twain
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace

We did remember this day being Independent Day in USA! Yours is the first photo! Great to see this flag!
July 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to see the flag flying high ! Happy Independence Day to you Gloria !
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise