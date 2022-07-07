Previous
Next
Luna by seattlite
Photo 2916

Luna

Luna was sleepy when I took this shot. She is getting on in years but can still hold her own against Boo's sudden bursts of friskiness. This shot was taken last week. Have a great day.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Luna is so cute. Sweet shot of her.
July 7th, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely shot.
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise