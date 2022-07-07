Sign up
Photo 2916
Luna
Luna was sleepy when I took this shot. She is getting on in years but can still hold her own against Boo's sudden bursts of friskiness. This shot was taken last week. Have a great day.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Luna is so cute. Sweet shot of her.
July 7th, 2022
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely shot.
July 7th, 2022
