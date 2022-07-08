Previous
Beautiful Sky by seattlite
Photo 2917

Beautiful Sky

Yesterday's beautiful sunny, warm day brought with it fantastic clouds creating gorgeous cloudscapes in every direction across the sky. This shot and many others that I took yesterday were taken at Lincoln Park. Enjoy your day.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I love that sky.
July 8th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Waouh joli👍
July 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and serene !
July 8th, 2022  
