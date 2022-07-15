Previous
Metallic Silver by seattlite
Metallic Silver

The metallic-silver color of this dragonfly caught my eye for this shot that was taken last week at Green Lake. Have a great day.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lovely find and capture, amazing colour.
July 15th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Des couleurs magnifiques, très belle capture
July 15th, 2022  
