Photo 2923
Metallic Silver
The metallic-silver color of this dragonfly caught my eye for this shot that was taken last week at Green Lake. Have a great day.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Lovely find and capture, amazing colour.
July 15th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Des couleurs magnifiques, très belle capture
July 15th, 2022
