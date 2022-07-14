Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2922
Coot
A Green Lake coot water bird photo that was taken a couple of weeks ago. Perfect weather in Seattle...70's. Thanks for stopping by.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2928
photos
198
followers
201
following
800% complete
View this month »
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - love the swirls and reflections in the water !
July 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, love the details and droplets.
July 14th, 2022
Fisher Family
Very nice, lovely clear detail, and nice water drops on its back - fav!
Ian
July 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian