Coot by seattlite
Photo 2922

Coot

A Green Lake coot water bird photo that was taken a couple of weeks ago. Perfect weather in Seattle...70's. Thanks for stopping by.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - love the swirls and reflections in the water !
July 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, love the details and droplets.
July 14th, 2022  
Fisher Family
Very nice, lovely clear detail, and nice water drops on its back - fav!

Ian
July 14th, 2022  
