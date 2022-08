Mr. Boo

Boo was more feisty than usual the other day. As I brushed sweet Luna, Boo's eyes became glazed over with jealousy. Boo got back at Luna for getting attention by taking a swipe at her with his paw while she was trying to eat. Luna is older than Boo and can be standoffish and aloof at times...other times she is loving. Whereas, Boo loves people and attention all of the time. Both are characters.