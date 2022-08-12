Sign up
Photo 2951
Daisy
Bits of sunlight were coming through the low-hanging tree branches growing above this patch of daisies. This shot was taken last week.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2957
photos
193
followers
200
following
808% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
3rd August 2022 1:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely
August 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and dappled light.
August 12th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Beautiful light
August 12th, 2022
