Previous
Next
Daisy by seattlite
Photo 2951

Daisy

Bits of sunlight were coming through the low-hanging tree branches growing above this patch of daisies. This shot was taken last week.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn
Lovely
August 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and dappled light.
August 12th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful light
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise