Male Mallard by seattlite
Photo 3039

Male Mallard

This handsome male mallard and his reflection caught my eye for this capture which was taken last week at Green Lake.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 8th, 2022  
Maria
Fabulous shot and reflections!
November 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot and I like the reflections.
November 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Wonderful capture! Great focus.
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this handsome fellow, lovely reflection too.
November 8th, 2022  
