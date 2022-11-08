Sign up
Photo 3039
Male Mallard
This handsome male mallard and his reflection caught my eye for this capture which was taken last week at Green Lake.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
5
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3045
photos
193
followers
201
following
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 8th, 2022
Maria
Fabulous shot and reflections!
November 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot and I like the reflections.
November 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Wonderful capture! Great focus.
November 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this handsome fellow, lovely reflection too.
November 8th, 2022
