Pelagic Cormorant by seattlite
Pelagic Cormorant

This violet-green cormorant aka pelagic cormorant was photographed at Don Armeni Park last week.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Nina Ganci
a very nice pose and capture
November 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture with wonderful detail and tones.
November 23rd, 2022  
