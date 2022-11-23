Sign up
Photo 3054
Pelagic Cormorant
This violet-green cormorant aka pelagic cormorant was photographed at Don Armeni Park last week.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Nina Ganci
a very nice pose and capture
November 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning capture with wonderful detail and tones.
November 23rd, 2022
