Photo 3064
Runner Silhouette
This shot was taken in October 2022 at Lincoln Park. Have a nice weekend.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Great timing on this and i love the silhouette of the lady.
December 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
Good capture
December 3rd, 2022
