Snow Flurries by seattlite
Photo 3065

Snow Flurries

Seattle's snow flurries did not amount to much snow these past few days. This is an end post on my back deck with its solar cap dusted with snow . This shot was taken a few days ago.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
