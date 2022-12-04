Sign up
Photo 3065
Snow Flurries
Seattle's snow flurries did not amount to much snow these past few days. This is an end post on my back deck with its solar cap dusted with snow . This shot was taken a few days ago.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3071
photos
192
followers
199
following
