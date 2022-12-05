Previous
Shoreline Fishermen by seattlite
Shoreline Fishermen

Two young fishermen were having a great time shoreline fishing at Lincoln Park Beach last month. It is always a joy to photograph the fishermen at Lincoln Park Beach.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful action shot and wonderful scenery. Did you wait to see if they caught any?
December 5th, 2022  
