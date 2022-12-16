Sign up
Photo 3077
Lowman Park Beach
A lone guy was standing on the beach at Lowman Park yesterday waiting for the sun to set. I was able to get a few shots once the sun did set at 4:18 pm.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty tones and silhouettes.
December 16th, 2022
