Photo 3076
American Wigeon
A male American Wigeon photo taken at Green Lake a few days ago.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture and I like the reflection.
December 15th, 2022
Lis Lapthorn
Delightful capture.
December 15th, 2022
