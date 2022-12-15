Previous
American Wigeon by seattlite
American Wigeon

A male American Wigeon photo taken at Green Lake a few days ago.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture and I like the reflection.
December 15th, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
Delightful capture.
December 15th, 2022  
