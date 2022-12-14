Sign up
Photo 3075
Luna and Boo
Boo is partially hidden behind the candy striped gift bag :). Both cats look forward to their Christmas tree and presents each year :). This shot was taken at my niece's home last week.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
MONTSERRAT
Adorable
December 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is so cute, I bet they can't wait.
December 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Adorable
December 14th, 2022
