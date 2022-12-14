Previous
Luna and Boo by seattlite
Luna and Boo

Boo is partially hidden behind the candy striped gift bag :). Both cats look forward to their Christmas tree and presents each year :). This shot was taken at my niece's home last week.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
MONTSERRAT
Adorable
December 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is so cute, I bet they can't wait.
December 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Adorable
December 14th, 2022  
