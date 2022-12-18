Previous
Sunset by seattlite
Sunset

This sunset shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park Beach.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful sunset.
December 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these colourful layers.
December 18th, 2022  
