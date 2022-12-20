Sign up
Photo 3081
Eagle
An Eagle sighting at Lincoln Park a couple of days ago. Enjoy your day.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3087
photos
192
followers
199
following
844% complete
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, well spotted and he is beautiful.
December 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 20th, 2022
