Eagle by seattlite
Photo 3081

Eagle

An Eagle sighting at Lincoln Park a couple of days ago. Enjoy your day.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, well spotted and he is beautiful.
December 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 20th, 2022  
