Cormorant On A White Buoy by seattlite
Cormorant On A White Buoy

Can you see the cormorant perched on the white buoy? He has a terrific view :). This shot was taken last week at either Lowman Park or Lincoln Park.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Milanie ace
Your backdrop is so beautiful always. Like the little bird on the buoy
March 30th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Beautiful scenic view with added cormorant interest. Fav

Katharine
March 30th, 2023  
jo ace
Beautiful colours
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture of these wonderful blue layers and scenery.
March 30th, 2023  
