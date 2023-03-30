Sign up
Photo 3181
Cormorant On A White Buoy
Can you see the cormorant perched on the white buoy? He has a terrific view :). This shot was taken last week at either Lowman Park or Lincoln Park.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3181
Milanie
ace
Your backdrop is so beautiful always. Like the little bird on the buoy
March 30th, 2023
Fisher Family
Beautiful scenic view with added cormorant interest. Fav
Katharine
March 30th, 2023
jo
ace
Beautiful colours
March 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of these wonderful blue layers and scenery.
March 30th, 2023
