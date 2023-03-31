Previous
Abstract by seattlite
Photo 3182

Abstract

These are the colorful undersides of Green Lake's rental row boats that were just put out for spring and summer. It made for an abstract opportunity :).
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, the colours are wonderful!
March 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 31st, 2023  
