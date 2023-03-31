Sign up
Photo 3182
Abstract
These are the colorful undersides of Green Lake's rental row boats that were just put out for spring and summer. It made for an abstract opportunity :).
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3188
photos
193
followers
197
following
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, the colours are wonderful!
March 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 31st, 2023
