Seattle's City Blues by seattlite
Photo 3183

Seattle's City Blues

A city shot taken a couple of days ago at Don Armeni Park. As you can see, this is just a partial shot of Seattle's skyline.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful. I love city shots.
April 1st, 2023  
Fisher Family
Lovely sky line and all those different shades of blue. Fav

Katharine
April 1st, 2023  
