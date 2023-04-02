Previous
Kite Surfing by seattlite
Photo 3184

Kite Surfing

A bunch of guys were kite surfing yesterday at Lowman Park Beach. The winds were high which allowed these guys to fly across and over Puget Sound. I took a series of shots. It was challenging to keep the camera steady due to the high winds.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Milanie ace
That's some windy weather there!
April 2nd, 2023  
