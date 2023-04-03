Previous
House Finch by seattlite
House Finch

A female (left) and male (right) house finches eating from a birdfeeder. This shot was taken last month in my neighborhood.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 3rd, 2023  
BillyBoy
I have a similar feeder, recently purchased, but not a dicky bird 😢☹️.
April 3rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
April 3rd, 2023  
