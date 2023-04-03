Sign up
Photo 3185
House Finch
A female (left) and male (right) house finches eating from a birdfeeder. This shot was taken last month in my neighborhood.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3191
photos
193
followers
197
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
April 3rd, 2023
BillyBoy
I have a similar feeder, recently purchased, but not a dicky bird 😢☹️.
April 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
April 3rd, 2023
