Previous
Next
Daisies and Dandelions by seattlite
Photo 3197

Daisies and Dandelions

This past week I took a few photos of different lawns with these little daises growing in abundance. This lawn actually combined daisies and dandelions resulting in a colorful look.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a colorful cheery spring picture
April 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise