Photo 3198
Leaves
I spotted these small, nicely shaped leaves during a recent walk through Lincoln Park. The backlighting brought out the leaves' details.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, fabulous backlighting.
April 16th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot and pretty lighting.
April 16th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, beautiful backlighting - fav!
Ian
April 16th, 2023
