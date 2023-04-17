Sign up
Photo 3199
Colorful Lawn Daises
This lawn had a variety of colorful, cheery daises that made it stand out from the other lawns. This shot was taken last week.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
6
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3205
photos
193
followers
196
following
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 17th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely array of daisies!
Ian
April 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I sure hope this lawn does not get mowed ;-)
April 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the colors. This is so pretty.
April 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours!
April 17th, 2023
Ian