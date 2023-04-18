Previous
Turtle by seattlite
Photo 3200

Turtle

A painted turtle catching springtime's sunshine at Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
A great close up in wonderful light and with beautiful colours.
April 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
April 18th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
April 18th, 2023  
