Photo 3200
Turtle
A painted turtle catching springtime's sunshine at Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A great close up in wonderful light and with beautiful colours.
April 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
April 18th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
