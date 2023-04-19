Previous
Red-Winged Blackbird. by seattlite
Red-Winged Blackbird.

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. It has been rainy, windy, and cold in Seattle for the past few days. Hopefully, the days will start warming up.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture and I love the pop of color on him.
April 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely bird and it's beautiful plumage. Love the green moss and textures too.
April 19th, 2023  
