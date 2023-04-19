Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3201
Red-Winged Blackbird.
This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. It has been rainy, windy, and cold in Seattle for the past few days. Hopefully, the days will start warming up.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3207
photos
192
followers
196
following
876% complete
View this month »
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 19th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture and I love the pop of color on him.
April 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely bird and it's beautiful plumage. Love the green moss and textures too.
April 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close