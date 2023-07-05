Previous
Flower by seattlite
Photo 3273

Flower

A Green Lake flower photo taken last month.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful and I love the colors.
July 5th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Lovely, beautiful colour, nice detail and super lighting - fav!

Ian
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise