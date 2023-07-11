Sign up
Photo 3279
Blue Heron
It's amazing on blue herons can scrunch up their necks and bodies. To my surprise and delight, this guy landed on a dock I was standing on at Green Lake last week which enabled be to get a couple of quick shots before he flew off.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How lucky can one get, a wonderful capture of this beauty.
July 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Terrific
July 11th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Delightful shot. Great close-up and detail. Fav.
July 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great shot fav
July 11th, 2023
