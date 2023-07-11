Previous
Blue Heron by seattlite
Blue Heron

It's amazing on blue herons can scrunch up their necks and bodies. To my surprise and delight, this guy landed on a dock I was standing on at Green Lake last week which enabled be to get a couple of quick shots before he flew off.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
Diana ace
How lucky can one get, a wonderful capture of this beauty.
July 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Terrific
July 11th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Delightful shot. Great close-up and detail. Fav.
July 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great shot fav
July 11th, 2023  
