Previous
Northern Flicker by seattlite
Photo 3280

Northern Flicker

Rarely do I see northern flickers at Green Lake. But, a couple of months ago I was walking around the lake and heard the northern flicker call and located it on this high branch.

FYI: After a visit from the cable guy, I believe my computer is now working :).
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is so pretty. Sweet capture. I'm glad your computer is working again.
July 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
July 12th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, super detail - fav!

Ian
July 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and detail, such a beautiful bird.
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise