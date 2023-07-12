Sign up
Previous
Photo 3280
Northern Flicker
Rarely do I see northern flickers at Green Lake. But, a couple of months ago I was walking around the lake and heard the northern flicker call and located it on this high branch.
FYI: After a visit from the cable guy, I believe my computer is now working :).
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is so pretty. Sweet capture. I'm glad your computer is working again.
July 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
July 12th, 2023
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, super detail - fav!
Ian
July 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and detail, such a beautiful bird.
July 12th, 2023
Ian